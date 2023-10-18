ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The United States Marshals Service has reported that 25-year-old Edward L. Denoyer of Roanoke was arrested on Oct. 18 in Vermillion South Dakota in connection to the ongoing September Melrose Ave homicide investigation.

According to the Marshal, Denoyer’s whereabouts were unknown until Wednesday morning. He was finally found at a residence on the north side of Vermillion, SD, and was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Around 10:40 pm on Sunday, Sept. 17, officers were called to the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue NW for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people dead.

The victims have not been identified yet.

On Oct. 2, Denoyer was indicted for two counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Denoyer is currently being held at the Clay County Jail where he is awaiting extradition proceedings to Virginia.

