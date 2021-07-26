Mercy Springfield reports 12 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Erik Frederick with Mercy Springfield reported on Twitter Monday that the hospital had 12 deaths over the weekend.

Frederick says Mercy Springfield has 140 patients currently admitted with COVID-19. Mercy also has had 60 deaths since July 2nd.

140 COVID+ @MercySGF. Census down due to 12 deaths over the weekend. 60 total deaths since 7/2. This is very hard for our team. I said the same last year. The difference now is that most of this could be prevented. That adds an extra layer of anguish. https://t.co/eu5DSyomX0 — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 26, 2021

“This is very hard for our team. I said the same last year. The difference now is that most of this could be prevented. That adds an extra layer of anguish,” said Frederick.

Between CoxHealth and Mercy, over the weekend, there were 27 COVID-19 deaths.