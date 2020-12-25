Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

LONDON – OCTOBER 26: A view of exhibits from Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch are seen at ‘Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition’ held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England. Personal belongings and items from the star’s legendary music career are on show, at the venue where he was due to perform his 50 date comeback tour. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn.

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.