THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION AS IT COMES IN.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three people were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting on Michigan State’s campus Monday night, campus police said. Of those five injuries, some were life threatening.

The suspect was at large for several hours but now police say he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shelter-in-place has been lifted and there is no longer an active threat.

Michigan State Police said troopers and officers are on scene of a ‘active crime scene’ in the area of Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street. Officials are asking the community to avoid the area, although they did not confirm this is where the suspect was found dead.

A third press conference is scheduled for 1:30 a.m.

At this time, there are still several unanswered questions, including:

The names of the victims or the suspect

The potential motive for the suspect

Where each victim was found

The type of weapon the suspect used

If the suspect had any connection to the university

The incident began at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall and then moved inside the MSU Union immediately following the first shooting, MSU Police said. There were victims in both locations.

Prior to being found, the suspect was last seen leaving the MSU Union. Police said he is the only one known suspect.

Photo: Suspect in MSU shooting (Courtesy MSU Police and Public Safety)

Community members no longer need to shelter in place, police said.

Sparrow Hospital has confirmed they are treating five victims. McLaren is not treating any victims.

MSU Police gave a briefing at 11 p.m. and then another one at 12:20 a.m. where they confirmed that the suspect has been found dead.

At 11:18 p.m. MSU Police released a photo of the alleged suspect on Twitter. The suspect in the photo was wearing a blue jacket, red shoes and dark pants.

All campus activities are still canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.

In addition, multiple local schools have decided to close for the day.

Multiple student halls on campus have been cleared, MSU Police said.

“Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” MSU Police said.

6 News was on scene and saw people being escorted from Berkey Hall and they appeared to be bloody.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted about the situation at 9:28 p.m. and said she has been briefed about it.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” Whitmer said.

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.