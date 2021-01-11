Mike Parson sworn in to first full term as Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to officially be sworn in as the 57th governor Monday afternoon.

Governor Parson has served in the position since 2018, but before that, he served as lieutenant governor and Polk County sheriff from 1993-2005.

Judge Sarah Castle did the honor of swearing in Parson. Castle was appointed by Parson as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit in October of 2020.

The Bible used by Governor Parson during the swearing-in ceremony was a gift given to him by First Lady Teresa Parson.

Dr. Jonathan House, son-in-law of Governor Parson, and Ms. Alicia House, granddaughter of Governor Parson, performed the National Anthem.

Also, inaugurated Monday were:

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft

Attorney General Eric Schmitt