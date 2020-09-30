Missouri brothers convicted of child molestation in probation hearing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A Probation status hearing was held Wednesday morning for the Schwartz brothers.

According to court records, the lawyer for Aaron and Petie Schwartz did confirm that the brothers were not staying at the same house as the victim.

There will also be a probation violation hearing on October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

A judge sentenced Aaron and Petie Schwartz, two Amish brothers from Seymour, Missouri, to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service, on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

The two must also pay $250 to law enforcement and are required to write an apology letter to the Amish community.

The Schwartz brothers pleaded guilty to two separate counts of third-degree child molestation.

According to online court records, Aaron Schwartz, 22, and Petie Schwartz, 18, were both originally charged with six felony counts of statutory rape or attempted rape.

Those charges were eventually reduced to the two counts of third-degree child molestation they pleaded guilty to.

