Missouri deputies shoot, kill woman who pointed gun at them in Garden City, officials say

GARDEN CITY, Mo. – Officials are investigating after Cass County deputies shot and killed a woman in Garden City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff’s Lt. Craig McMein, deputies were dispatched just before 3:40 p.m. to an address near 3rd Street and Lake Road for a welfare check.

When they arrived at the home, officials say a woman presented a firearm, and deputies gave her numerous commands to drop the weapon.

McMein said the woman pointed the gun at deputies, and they shot her. Medics took the woman to a local hospital where she died. The woman has not been identified at this time.

The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Team is now investigating the shooting.

The Western Missouri Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Response Team is now investigating the shooting.