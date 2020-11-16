Missouri special session postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases among senators and staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Senate is postponing the current special session due to positive cases of COVID-19 among senators and staff.

According to a tweet from Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, the session will continue after Thanksgiving.

“This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public,” Rowden tweeted.

The special session was to discuss the distribution of CARES Act funding and COVID-19 liability.

