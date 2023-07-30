SEDALIA, Mo. – The 2023 Missouri State Fair is just around the corner, bringing carnival rides, fair food, livestock and national acts to Sedalia.

This year, the Missouri State Fair runs from Aug. 10-20, and the theme is “Where Traditions Grow.”

The fairgrounds will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the box office doesn’t open until 9 a.m.

Events, concerts and exhibits will all also have various times. Most exhibit buildings, for example, don’t open until 9 a.m., and the midway doesn’t open until 11 a.m. or noon, depending on the day.

Want to see everything going on? The Missouri State Fair makes it easy with daily schedules published online for each day of the fair. They’re also printed at several entrances.

If you’re planning to travel to Sedalia for the state fair, make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

Prices have gone up this year for the Missouri State Fair, but you can still save if you buy tickets early. Up until Aug. 9, adults can get daily fair admission at $12, saving $3.

You can purchase advance tickets in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, Break Time Convenience Stores and Bomgaars locations — or online before July 28.

Starting Aug. 10, regular single-day gate admission is $15 for adults, $10 for those 60 and older, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger.

It’s important to note that Grandstand concert/event tickets do not include fair admission. See the Grandstand section below for more information on concert tickets.

Deals

There are several special ticket deals going on during the Missouri State Fair. These deals can’t be combined with other promotions or coupons. Here are some of the best ones:

Thursday, Aug. 10 — Family Value Day means it’s $7 admission all day for those age 13 and older and $2 for kids age 6-12.

Saturday, Aug. 12 — It’s Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day with free admission for all law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics with appropriate ID. There’s also $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Sunday, Aug. 13 — On Military Appreciation Day, all active military, veterans and delayed entry recruits get free admission with appropriate ID. There’s also $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 — For the Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive, if you donate $2 or two non-perishable food items at the Centennial Gate, you’ll receive a coupon for $2 fair admission. Most carnival rides are $2 all day, and there are $2 specials at some concessions and vendors.

Sunday, Aug. 20 — It’s Half Price Day, so gate admission is $7 all day for those 13 and older and just $2 for kids ages 6-12.

If you’re just coming to the fair in the evening, there’s a good deal to grab. From Aug. 13-17, adult admission is just $5 after 5 p.m.

Gates, parking and camping

There are four entrances at the fairgrounds:

Centennial Gate entrance – Highway 65

Main Gate entrance – 16th Street

Gate 11 entrance – Highway 65

Gate 6 entrance – Clarendon Road

There are three public parking lots around the fairgrounds:

Near 65 Highway and 16th Street

Near 65 Highway and the Grandstand

Near 16th Street and Clarendon Road

Single-day parking for the general public is free at the Missouri State Fair. If you want to upgrade to VIP parking, it’s $5 per day.

There’s a 60-acre camping site on the west side of the fairgrounds. The unreserved spot rental is $35 per day (per vehicle/tent), and it’s all first-come, first-serve. The public campground opens at 9 a.m. Aug. 4. Make sure to enter at the Centennial Gate, located on 65 Highway.

Find more details on camping at the Missouri State Fair here.

Grandstand concerts, events

From country to rock and even a little rap, there will be a bit of everything at the Missouri State Fair grandstand.

Some of the biggest acts include country stars Tyler Hubbard and Lainey Wilson, rock band 3 Doors Down, and rapper and Missouri native Nelly.

Here’s the full grandstand schedule for this year’s Missouri State Fair:

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$50 track

– Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$50 track Friday, Aug. 11 – Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean, 7:30 p.m., $50 grandstand/$60 track

– Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean, 7:30 p.m., $50 grandstand/$60 track Saturday, Aug. 12 – 3 Doors Down with Candlebox, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track

– 3 Doors Down with Candlebox, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track Sunday, Aug. 13 – Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck and Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

– Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck and Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap) Monday, Aug. 14 – Pro Pulling League, 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

– Pro Pulling League, 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap) Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show, 7 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

– Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show, 7 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap) Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Cory Asbury and Cain, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track

– Cory Asbury and Cain, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track Thursday, Aug. 17 – The Country Comeback Tour featuring Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wady Hayes, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

– The Country Comeback Tour featuring Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wady Hayes, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track Friday, Aug. 18 – Nelly with Rahzel, 7:30 p.m., $40 grandstand/$50 track

– Nelly with Rahzel, 7:30 p.m., $40 grandstand/$50 track Saturday, Aug. 19 – Riley Green with Randy Houser, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$50 track

– Riley Green with Randy Houser, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$50 track Sunday, Aug. 20 – POWRi 410 Spring Cars, B Modifieds and Super Stocks, Show-Me Vintage Race Cars, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

All tickets are available on Etix and at the Missouri State Fair box office at the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Event ticket prices do not include fair admission.

State Fair Arena

The State Fair Arena will host plenty of rodeo action, racing and a demolition derby during the fair. See the full arena schedule here.

The MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 10-12. Tickets on Thursday and Friday are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free. On Saturday, adults are $12, kids 6-12 are $6, and kids 5 and under are free.

The bull riding competition kicks off the following weekend, Aug. 18 and 19. Tickets on Friday are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6-12; tickets on Saturday are $14 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free both days.

Motocross, dirt bike and ATV racing take over the arena on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Admission is $7 for adults, and kids 5 and under are free. Fairgoers can catch a variety of truck and tractor pulls from Aug. 15-17.

The Demolition Derby wraps up the fun at the State Fair Arena on Aug. 20. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.

You can order tickets for any of these events on Etix, at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

It’s important to note that arena event tickets do not include fair admission. See the tickets section above for more details on getting into the fair.

Free entertainment

There’s plenty of free entertainment included with fair admission.

The Boulevard Stage will host multiple free concerts each day. Bands like the Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction and The Vincents will take the stage. Plus, fair-goers can see the Show-Me Showcase to check out fellow Missourians’ talent.

To see more local expertise on display, check out the People from our Pages exhibit, Missouri Wine 101 classes, the Show-Me Tailgate Throwdown BBQ Contest and more.

If you’re bringing the family to the fair, burn off some energy at the Kids Zone, visit the 2023 butter sculpture, cheer on the racing pigs, experiment on STEM Day or watch a comedy magic show.

No matter your age and what day you head to the fair, there’s something to do. Check out the full list of entertainment options here.

Carnival

The carnival midway opens at noon on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends and will close at 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

Tickets to carnival rides aren’t included in Missouri State Fair admission, but just like fair admission, if you buy early, you can save.

Through Aug. 9, you can get a one-day unlimited rides wristband for $25, saving $10-15. You can only purchase these in advance online.

If you want to combine your advance carnival wristband with your adult fair admission, you can get both for $37, saving up to $16. You can buy the carnival-admission combo at Bomgaar and Break Time stores or online.

If you want to wait until you get to the fair to get carnival tickets or wristbands, here’s a cost breakdown:

Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband

$35 weekday (Monday-Thursday)

$40 weekend (Friday – Sunday)

$25 (Thrifty Thursday) Aug 17

$20 (half price) final Sunday

Family Packs

5 tickets for $6

30 tickets for $30

55 tickets for $50

Check out other carnival deals on the Missouri State Fair’s website.

Livestock and competitions

From horses to rabbits, animals of all shapes and sizes will be on display for livestock judging and other competitions. If you want to catch the judging sessions, find all the livestock contest schedules here.

The big Sale of Champions will be held Saturday, Aug. 19.

Grand champions and reserve grand champions from several main livestock shows will go up for auction. A portion of each sale goes to the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Fund.

State Fair FAQ

How do I get there?

The Missouri State Fairgrounds is located at 2503 W. 16th St. in Sedalia, at the intersection of Highway 65 and 16th Street.

If you’re coming from the Kansas City area, you’ll likely want to take Interstate 70 and Highway 65 or 50 Highway to get to the fairgrounds. See a map and get directions here.

Can I bring my own food and drinks?

Attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers to the fair, as long as they don’t contain alcoholic beverages. Coolers are subject to search at the admission gate.

Are pets allowed?

The only pets permitted on the fairgrounds are:

Service animals for persons with disabilities On-duty police dogs Trained animals appearing in scheduled event Animals entered in scheduled exhibitions and/or competitions

Are the fairgrounds wheelchair accessible?

There are two accessible parking lots available through the Main Gate, Gate 11 and the Centennial Gate.

All public buildings on the fairgrounds are also accessible via paved streets or sidewalks and most major buildings and areas have ADA-compliant restrooms. For more information, visit the Missouri State Fair’s accessibility page.

Are there wheelchairs, electric scooters and strollers available to rent?

Wheelchairs, electric scooters, strollers and wagons will be available for rent at the fair. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:

Single strollers: $10, all day

Double strollers: $15, all day

Wagons: $12, all day

Electric scooters: $30, 4 hours; $45, 8 hours; $55, all day

Wheelchairs: $15, all day

Have more questions about the Missouri State Fair, visit their FAQ page.