Money was requested after grandmother alleges Derrius Guice sexually harassed her

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New details surfaced about 74-year-old Gloria Scott’s sexual harassment claim. She came forward last month accusing former LSU football star Derrius Guice of making sexual comments at her.

Scott says she asked LSU officials to sit Guice out during the Citrus Bowl as punishment, but according to documents and new audio obtained by BRPROUD that isn’t all she asked for.

In a recorded call, you can hear one man, believed to be New Orleans coach, Cleavon Williams, demanding the university pay the family or ban Guice from playing in the bowl game. If they didn’t, he said Scott was going to bring her story to the media.

BRPROUD obtained a recorded conversation where the man LSU identifies as Williams, can be heard asking athletics officials Miriam Segar, and Verge Ausberry, for money. Due to federal communication laws, BRPROUD cannot air that call.

In that call, Segar dismisses any kind of payout, claiming it would be blackmail.

In later text messages, Williams says the families’ price is $100,000. He says that is compensation for Scott’s emotional distress and that Scott cried every night before bed.

Scott also left several voicemails with the athletic department. She claimed she would go to the media if her concerns about Guice were not addressed and said she refused to let someone disrespect her that way.

