HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – After seven bodies were found at the residence of a registered sex offender on Monday afternoon, loved ones of the deceased have identified all seven as the convicted sex offender, his wife, her children and two other teens.

Justin and Ashleigh Webster told Nexstar’s KFOR that their 14-year-old daughter Ivy was supposed to be home Sunday night.

When she didn’t come back when she was supposed to, they filed a missing persons report.

Nathan Brewer also filed a report for his 15-year-old daughter, Brittany.

An Amber Alert was pushed out Monday morning for the two girls, also saying they were likely with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.

Ivy Webster. Image provided by Justin Webster. Brittany Brewer. Image provided by Nathan Brewer. Jesse McFadden. Image provided by Okmulgee County Sheriff.

After hours of waiting, law enforcement agencies started flying by the Webster’s home.

“We were scared. We just wanted to get our girl back. We were losing hope,” said Justin Webster.

He wanted answers. He said he followed behind law enforcement and asked what was going on.

“When I drove down there, I was a little angry. I drove down there seeking answers because I wasn’t getting anything from Okmulgee Sheriff’s office. I drove down there myself to see if I could get any kind of answers and that’s, ironically, the time they found the truck. And as soon as we knew that the truck was parked across the street in their property, then I think we knew at that point. It was maybe two or three hours after that when the Okmulgee Sheriff pulled up into our driveway,” he explained.

Justin Webster said he then got word his daughter Ivy was among the seven bodies found.

Brewer said he got a call from Justin Webster around that time.

“I got out of the car and he had met me at the car and gave me a big hug and was crying and he said, ‘She’s gone. They’re all gone.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re joking.’ He’s like, ‘No, they’re gone,'” Brewer stated.

That’s when Brewer’s wife called him to say police were looking for him to notify him about his daughter also being one of the seven bodies found.

Henryetta property where seven bodies were found. KFOR photo. Henryetta property where seven bodies were found. KFOR photo.

The family, understandably emotional, is now frustrated with the country’s judicial system, saying it failed their family.

“I’m angry with the system and I think everybody in this whole country should be angry with the system. This is a man that had priors. He was a sex offender, and he was let loose on a sentence that he should have been in there longer. And if you ask me if you messed up one time, you should be in there for life,” said Justin Webster.

McFadden plead guilty to first-degree rape and grand larceny in November of 2003. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison, but was released early on low bond with no conditions.

While still serving time in 2016, he was caught with a contraband cellphone he would use to send nude photos to a minor. He was formally charged with a count of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by the use of technology, and another count of possessing child pornography.

McFadden was supposed to appear in court for that case Monday morning, but never showed up.

“There’s no reason to let monsters out to harm kids,” said Justin Webster. “We just need our law enforcement to lock up the monsters that are not safe and not have them roam around in areas where we are.”

Both Brewer and his daughter’s aunt, Jennifer Dickson, agreed the judicial system could have prevented this crime and has essentially failed their family.

“It’s like I understood that he was supposed to have gone to court, didn’t show up because he didn’t want to go to prison. OK, I understand. Nobody wants to go to prison. OK, so he wants to kill himself. Fine. Kill yourself, but why do a senseless act of killing everybody else? There was no point,” said Dickson. “Anger. More confusion.”

Brewer said he has known McFadden for a couple of years, but his behavior never stood out to him.

“This is just like right out of right field,” said Brewer. “This is not like, oh, this is the first time that she’s ever been with this family. No, we’ve known this family.”

Justin Webster said he and his family had just moved to Henryetta three years ago because they felt safer in a smaller town.

“I still support this town and I don’t want Henryetta to get a bad name from this because it’s not the town’s fault. There’s good people here. There’s really good people here, and that’s a good place to be and it is safe,” he said.

They’ve also known McFadden and his wife for some time.

“He was weird. I wouldn’t say it was anything concerning. There was never really any signs. He was just a real oddball type of guy,” said Ashleigh Webster. “We trusted him enough that our daughter was there quite often.”

McFadden called Ashleigh Webster on Sunday evening, she said, to let her know Ivy was doing OK. That struck her as odd because McFadden had never called her before to update her on Ivy.

“I believe he called me after he did it,” she said.

Ashleigh Webster said it was a short conversation, and the phone call was cutting in and out.

As for the five other bodies found at McFadden’s residence, Webster and Brewer have identified each one as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. McFadden was also said to have been found on the property.

“Why did it take so long? Why did it take so long to get a search warrant when the Amber Alert went out that morning around 8:00, 9:00, and then it was 3:00, 4:00 p.m.? You know, could they [responded] sooner, could they have saved them?” said Dickson.

Brewer told KFOR he was informed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday afternoon that his daughter’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The families haven’t been told much, but Justin Webster said law enforcement officials have said McFadden planned to kill each one of the victims.

“I want to know what happened. I want to know how it played out. I know he planned it. I found that out yesterday. He planned the whole thing. He was angry at the world and he didn’t care who he hurt,” he said.

He also said he was told at least three of the victims tried escaping, but McFadden allegedly hunted them down and killed them.

These families have no clue where to go from here.

They’re now reflecting on all the good times they had with Ivy and Brittany.

“All she ever wanted to do was take naps,” said Justin Webster of Ivy. “She said they’re good for you. I’m grateful now and I’m glad that all those times of telling her to get out of here hang out with us.”

Ashleigh Webster said her favorite memory of Ivy is from when she was younger.

“Our dog at the time was trying to eat a bee and my daughter cared to save the bee and it stung her. And she was so heartbroken that it stung her when she was trying to save it. I had explained to her that it’s a bee, they sting, you know, and she was just so sad because she was trying to save it. It just shows that she just wanted to be friendly to everything,” she said.

Ashleigh Webster said she and Ivy were as close as ever. They’d call each other “besties.” Her parents described her as an angel, friendly, loving, and kind.

Ivy had also just celebrated her 14th birthday with a Hawaii-themed sleepover.

“It’s nice to know that she was so loved right before and had so much fun right before,” said Justin Webster.

Justin Webster had only officially adopted Ivy in December. He said he was so excited to make it official, and now his heart is broken.

Ashleigh Webster added that the other three children involved were like her own kids.

“They were all very good kids,” said Ashleigh. “I feel bad for [McFadden’s wife] Holly. She was duped. She was a good person. She did stuff with the community. She didn’t deserve it either.”

Brewer and Dickson are remembering Brittany as “little mama.”

“She was everything. She was outgoing. She would give her shirt off her back for anybody, whether it was, you know, a stranger. She would, you know, she would do anything for anybody. She volunteered on the bus as a bus monitor because they were short on bus monitors. She worked in the nursery at the church with the young kids,” stated Brewer.

Dickson said Brittany would always take care of her younger sister. Her little sister now constantly asks where Brittany is.

Brittany also just recently celebrated her 15th birthday.

Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo.

Brittany’s family and friends gathered around in their yard Tuesday afternoon to plant flowers in her honor. They’re also planning to host a car wash benefit and a silent auction, the proceeds of which will go to the families of the five children killed.

Flyer. KFOR photo. Flyer. KFOR photo.

Justin Webster and Brewer told KFOR that Buffalo Wild Wings has offered to foot the bill for both of their funerals.

“We also got to take care of these other three babies to give them the burial they deserve,” said Brewer.

Both families are now on the search for an attorney to help guide them in their next steps. Dickson said it’s possible they would go after the state judge who set McFadden free in 2020.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigator in this case. A spokesperson for the agency told KFOR they’ve released the property and there are no investigations occurring there at this time.