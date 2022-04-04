BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A toddler caught in the middle of a gunfire exchange between law enforcement and her father died from a single round fired by a Joplin Police officer, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

Clesslynn Crawford, 2, was part of a hostage incident on March 26.

The preliminary findings show that Tayor Schutte, 27, was killed outside of the camping trailer after she was struck by multiple gunshots fired by Eli Crawford.

Crawford, 37, died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

KBI says they will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Cherokee County Attorney for review.