We love movies. They offer us special little glimpses into worlds that many of us could only fathom to dream of in our minds. Only through the magic of cameras, CGI, and stellar casts and crews are we able to see them played out at a moment’s notice. Movies have become more than chances for us to take a couple of hours to relax after a long day. They have become powerful ways for storytellers to stop time as we know it and transport us to a world outside of ourselves.

You don’t have to take our word for it, though. According to a recent Nielsen report, Americans watched nearly 15 million years’ worth of streaming content in 2021. Yes, you read that right. Not minutes, not hours, not even months. Fifteen million years were spent streaming online—and movies were a big part of that.

When it comes to the most popular movies on Hulu last week, viewers had eyes for a little bit of everything. Movies that could make the whole family laugh, like “Despicable Me,” “Beetlejuice,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” Movies that could leave you on the edge of your seat like Stephen King’s “It” or “Watcher.” Even a little bit of romance peeked through with “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular movies on Hulu last week, thanks to data from Reelgood, to see what viewers love most. The movies include a full range of genres, so you’ll find a new favorite to love no matter what you’re into. Scroll through and find your next watch.

Data analysis by Karim Noorani. Writing by Olivia Monahan.

#50. Cast Away

Genres: Drama, Romance, Action & Adventure

Run time: 143 minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Chris Noth

#49. Akira

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Fantasy

Run time: 124 minutes

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

#48. Identity

Genres: Thriller, Horror, Mystery

Run time: 90 minutes

Cast: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet

#47. It

Genres: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Run time: 135 minutes

Cast: Jaeden Martell, Bill Skarsgård, Jeremy Ray Taylor

#46. Hacksaw Ridge

Genres: Drama, Romance, Biography

Run time: 139 minutes

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Vince Vaughn

#45. Best in Show

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 90 minutes

Cast: Bob Balaban, Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher Guest

#44. The French Dispatch

Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Run time: 107 minutes

Cast: Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody

#43. Medieval

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, History

Run time: 125 minutes

Cast: Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine

#42. Despicable Me

Genres: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Run time: 95 minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier

#41. Watcher

Genres: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Run time: 96 minutes

Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman

#40. The Count of Monte Cristo

Genres: Action & Adventure, History, Mystery

Run time: 131 minutes

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, Richard Harris

#39. Black Swan

Genres: Drama, Documentary, Horror

Run time: 108 minutes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel

#38. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Run time: 118 minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone

#37. The Worst Person in the World

Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Run time: 128 minutes

Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

#36. Bridesmaids

Genres: Romance, Comedy

Run time: 125 minutes

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne

#35. Above the Shadows

Genres: Drama, Romance, Fantasy

Run time: 111 minutes

Cast: Olivia Thirlby, Alan Ritchson, Jim Gaffigan

#34. Moulin Rouge!

Genres: Drama, Romance, Music

Run time: 127 minutes

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo

#33. How to Train Your Dragon 2

Genres: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Run time: 102 minutes

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler

#32. Beetlejuice

Genres: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Run time: 92 minutes

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones

#31. Sex Drive

Genres: Romance, Action & Adventure, Comedy

Run time: 109 minutes

Cast: Josh Zuckerman, Amanda Crew, Clark Duke

#30. Prometheus

Genres: Action & Adventure, Fantasy, Horror

Run time: 124 minutes

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green

#29. Pretty Woman

Genres: Romance, Comedy

Run time: 119 minutes

Cast: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Ralph Bellamy

#28. Prey

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Horror

Run time: 99 minutes

Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro

#27. Shrek 2

Genres: Romance, Action & Adventure, Animation

Run time: 93 minutes

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

#26. Elysium

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Crime

Run time: 109 minutes

Cast: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley

#25. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Genres: Family, Fantasy, Mystery

Run time: 104 minutes

Cast: Justice Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Newton

#24. Poker Face

Genres: Action & Adventure, Crime, Thriller

Run time: 94 minutes

Cast: Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, RZA

#23. Speed

Genres: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery

Run time: 116 minutes

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper

#22. American Psycho

Genres: Drama, Crime, Horror

Run time: 102 minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto

#21. Pig

Genres: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Run time: 92 minutes

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin

#20. The Meg

Genres: Action & Adventure, Horror, Mystery

Run time: 113 minutes

Cast: Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson

#19. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Mystery

Run time: 146 minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

#18. Boston Strangler

Genres: Drama, History, Thriller

Run time: 112 minutes

Cast: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper

#17. The Offering

Genre: Horror

Run time: 93 minutes

Cast: Nick Blood, Emm Wiseman, Paul Kaye

#16. The Passion of the Christ

Genre: Drama

Run time: 127 minutes

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern, Christo Jivkov

#15. Blade Runner 2049

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Fantasy

Run time: 164 minutes

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas

#14. Patriots Day

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Crime

Run time: 133 minutes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons

#13. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Genres: Comedy, Fantasy, Action & Adventure

Run time: 119 minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black

#12. Shrek

Genres: Romance, Action & Adventure, Animation

Run time: 90 minutes

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

#11. The Equalizer 2

Genres: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery

Run time: 121 minutes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders

#10. Fight Club

Genres: Drama, Comedy, Thriller

Run time: 139 minutes

Cast: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter

#9. Clock

Genres: Thriller, Horror

Run time: 91 minutes

Cast: Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek

#8. Ford v Ferrari

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Biography

Run time: 152 minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal

#7. Rye Lane

Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Run time: 82 minutes

Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Poppy Allen-Quarmby

#6. Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Mystery

Run time: 105 minutes

Cast: James Franco, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto

#5. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 138 minutes

#4. The Hunger Games

Genres: Action & Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery

Run time: 142 minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

#3. Quasi

Genres: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Gabriel Hogan, Roman Mitichyan, Michael Yurchak

#2. Twilight

Genres: Drama, Romance, Fantasy

Run time: 122 minutes

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke

#1. Triangle of Sadness

Genres: Drama, Comedy

Run time: 147 minutes

Cast: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, Woody Harrelson