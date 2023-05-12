We love movies. They offer us special little glimpses into worlds that many of us could only fathom to dream of in our minds. Only through the magic of cameras, CGI, and stellar casts and crews are we able to see them played out at a moment’s notice. Movies have become more than chances for us to take a couple of hours to relax after a long day. They have become powerful ways for storytellers to stop time as we know it and transport us to a world outside of ourselves.
You don’t have to take our word for it, though. According to a recent Nielsen report, Americans watched nearly 15 million years’ worth of streaming content in 2021. Yes, you read that right. Not minutes, not hours, not even months. Fifteen million years were spent streaming online—and movies were a big part of that.
When it comes to the most popular movies on Hulu last week, viewers had eyes for a little bit of everything. Movies that could make the whole family laugh, like “Despicable Me,” “Beetlejuice,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” Movies that could leave you on the edge of your seat like Stephen King’s “It” or “Watcher.” Even a little bit of romance peeked through with “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular movies on Hulu last week, thanks to data from Reelgood, to see what viewers love most. The movies include a full range of genres, so you’ll find a new favorite to love no matter what you’re into. Scroll through and find your next watch.
Data analysis by Karim Noorani. Writing by Olivia Monahan.
#50. Cast Away
Genres: Drama, Romance, Action & Adventure
Run time: 143 minutes
Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Chris Noth
#49. Akira
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Fantasy
Run time: 124 minutes
Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama
#48. Identity
Genres: Thriller, Horror, Mystery
Run time: 90 minutes
Cast: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet
#47. It
Genres: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Run time: 135 minutes
Cast: Jaeden Martell, Bill Skarsgård, Jeremy Ray Taylor
#46. Hacksaw Ridge
Genres: Drama, Romance, Biography
Run time: 139 minutes
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Vince Vaughn
#45. Best in Show
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 90 minutes
Cast: Bob Balaban, Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher Guest
#44. The French Dispatch
Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy
Run time: 107 minutes
Cast: Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody
#43. Medieval
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, History
Run time: 125 minutes
Cast: Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine
#42. Despicable Me
Genres: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Run time: 95 minutes
Cast: Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier
#41. Watcher
Genres: Drama, Horror, Mystery
Run time: 96 minutes
Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman
#40. The Count of Monte Cristo
Genres: Action & Adventure, History, Mystery
Run time: 131 minutes
Cast: Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, Richard Harris
#39. Black Swan
Genres: Drama, Documentary, Horror
Run time: 108 minutes
Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel
#38. Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy
Run time: 118 minutes
Cast: Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone
#37. The Worst Person in the World
Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy
Run time: 128 minutes
Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum
#36. Bridesmaids
Genres: Romance, Comedy
Run time: 125 minutes
Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne
#35. Above the Shadows
Genres: Drama, Romance, Fantasy
Run time: 111 minutes
Cast: Olivia Thirlby, Alan Ritchson, Jim Gaffigan
#34. Moulin Rouge!
Genres: Drama, Romance, Music
Run time: 127 minutes
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo
#33. How to Train Your Dragon 2
Genres: Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Run time: 102 minutes
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler
#32. Beetlejuice
Genres: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
Run time: 92 minutes
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones
#31. Sex Drive
Genres: Romance, Action & Adventure, Comedy
Run time: 109 minutes
Cast: Josh Zuckerman, Amanda Crew, Clark Duke
#30. Prometheus
Genres: Action & Adventure, Fantasy, Horror
Run time: 124 minutes
Cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green
#29. Pretty Woman
Genres: Romance, Comedy
Run time: 119 minutes
Cast: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Ralph Bellamy
#28. Prey
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Horror
Run time: 99 minutes
Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro
#27. Shrek 2
Genres: Romance, Action & Adventure, Animation
Run time: 93 minutes
Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
#26. Elysium
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Crime
Run time: 109 minutes
Cast: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley
#25. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Genres: Family, Fantasy, Mystery
Run time: 104 minutes
Cast: Justice Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Newton
#24. Poker Face
Genres: Action & Adventure, Crime, Thriller
Run time: 94 minutes
Cast: Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, RZA
#23. Speed
Genres: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery
Run time: 116 minutes
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper
#22. American Psycho
Genres: Drama, Crime, Horror
Run time: 102 minutes
Cast: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto
#21. Pig
Genres: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Run time: 92 minutes
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin
#20. The Meg
Genres: Action & Adventure, Horror, Mystery
Run time: 113 minutes
Cast: Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson
#19. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Mystery
Run time: 146 minutes
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth
#18. Boston Strangler
Genres: Drama, History, Thriller
Run time: 112 minutes
Cast: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper
#17. The Offering
Genre: Horror
Run time: 93 minutes
Cast: Nick Blood, Emm Wiseman, Paul Kaye
#16. The Passion of the Christ
Genre: Drama
Run time: 127 minutes
Cast: Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern, Christo Jivkov
#15. Blade Runner 2049
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Fantasy
Run time: 164 minutes
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas
#14. Patriots Day
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Crime
Run time: 133 minutes
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons
#13. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Genres: Comedy, Fantasy, Action & Adventure
Run time: 119 minutes
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black
#12. Shrek
Genres: Romance, Action & Adventure, Animation
Run time: 90 minutes
Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
#11. The Equalizer 2
Genres: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery
Run time: 121 minutes
Cast: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders
#10. Fight Club
Genres: Drama, Comedy, Thriller
Run time: 139 minutes
Cast: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter
#9. Clock
Genres: Thriller, Horror
Run time: 91 minutes
Cast: Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek
#8. Ford v Ferrari
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Biography
Run time: 152 minutes
Cast: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal
#7. Rye Lane
Genres: Drama, Romance, Comedy
Run time: 82 minutes
Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Poppy Allen-Quarmby
#6. Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Genres: Drama, Action & Adventure, Mystery
Run time: 105 minutes
Cast: James Franco, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto
#5. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 138 minutes
#4. The Hunger Games
Genres: Action & Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery
Run time: 142 minutes
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth
#3. Quasi
Genres: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Gabriel Hogan, Roman Mitichyan, Michael Yurchak
#2. Twilight
Genres: Drama, Romance, Fantasy
Run time: 122 minutes
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke
#1. Triangle of Sadness
Genres: Drama, Comedy
Run time: 147 minutes
Cast: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, Woody Harrelson