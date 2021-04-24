Mourners said goodbye to Kori Gauthier in emotional funeral

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Family, friends and those who wanted to pay their respects said their final goodbyes to Kori Gauthier Saturday morning at a funeral service at Our Savior’s Church in Opelousas.

The body of the missing LSU student was recovered April 13 in the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish.

An Opelousas native, Gauthier went missing April 7.

Her car was found abandoned on the Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge following a traffic crash.

Before her body was recovered, LSU police had concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved.

“Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance,” said LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson.

“This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.”

The Gauthier family has asked to extend their sincerest thanks to all law enforcement officials and volunteers who helped in the investigation and the search. And also they thank everyone for their support during this time, and ask to please respect their privacy in the days and weeks going forward.

LSU and Baton Rouge officials offered their sympathies to the Gauthier family as well:

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” said Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

“Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori’s family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”

