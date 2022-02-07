Multiple people arrested at ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests in Ottawa

Supporters against vaccines mandates continue to party into the night on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — Canadian authorities have arrested multiple people in Ottawa who were part of a “Freedom Convoy” protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has launched 60 criminal investigations from the protests, stemming from mischief, property crimes and thefts all the way to hate crimes.

According to The Washington Post, Ottawa Police said they have made seven arrests in relation to property damage and other acts of “mischief” as of Sunday evening.

Police also said that multiple vehicles and fuel have been seized during the protests, according to the statement.

Authorities also issued more than 500 tickets over the weekend for notices such as “excessive honking” and seat belt violations, the Post reported.

“More than 100 Highway Traffic Act and other Provincial Offence Notices were issued including excessive honking, driving the wrong way, defective muffler, no seat belt, alcohol readily available and having the improper class of driving licence,” OPS said in its statement.

The city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency on Sunday in response to the second week of protests against local COVID-19 restrictions.

“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement.

Truck drivers starting last month were required to enter Canada fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, following a similar requirement the U.S. government implemented on truck drivers entering the country.

In a statement last week, the Canadian Trucking Alliance condemned the actions of some demonstrators during the protest, calling it a “disgusting act.”