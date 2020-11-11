Must See: Korean War veteran describes skydiving for first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 was on hand for a special moment on Veterans Day at the World War I Museum where we witnessed a Korean War veteran skydive for the very first time.

Veterans from six different wars and conflicts ranging in age from 28 to 96 years old participated, including Doyle Vergon from Buchanan, Michigan. He said the experience was exhilarating.

“Unbelievable. I can’t describe it. You’re out and you’re there… and you have so much confidence in your tandem jumper. My holder (had) 11,000 jumps!,” Vergon exclaimed.

Vergon, 86, as well as two veterans of World War II, another Korean War veteran and a Medal of Honor recipient all participated on Wednesday. He said this event and others should cast a spotlight on the support that veterans need.

“I just can’t encourage enough people to participate for the veterans. We need their support, not for old people, but for the young and the missing, and the ones that didn’t come back, we need support,” Vergon said emotionally.