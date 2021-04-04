‘My life has once again changed forever.’ NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn gets married

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – NC-11 Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn got married on Saturday to Cristina Bayardelle.

“On April 3rd of 2014 my life changed forever. A tragic car accident put me in a wheelchair and dashed my hopes and dreams for the future. On April 3rd of 2021 my life has once again changed forever,” Cawthorn said in a statement. “Marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn, is the greatest honor, privilege, and adventure of my life. I am so grateful to celebrate this occasion surrounded by so many friends and family.” Rep. Cawthorn

NC-11 Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn married Cristina Bayardelle Saturday. (Photos: Madison Cawthorn Facebook)

NC-11 Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn married Cristina Bayardelle Saturday. (Photos: Madison Cawthorn Facebook)

NC-11 Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn married Cristina Bayardelle Saturday. (Photos: Madison Cawthorn Facebook)

They were married in an afternoon ceremony surrounded by friends and family, the statement said.

“I ran for Congress because Cristina and I didn’t want to raise a family in the America many on the left seek to create. I am supremely confident that with Cristina by my side, we can push our nation forwards, towards a better future for our children and their children.”