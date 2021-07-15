Nacho Fries return to participating Taco Bells

DAVIE, FL – JUNE 14: A woman leaves a Taco Bell restaurant June 14, 2002 where “dirty” bomb suspect Jose Padilla worked for two years in Davie, Florida. His former boss Mohammed Javed says while working as a manager of the restaurant, Jose Padilla was hired in 1992 after his release from a Broward County […]

ST. LOUIS – Do you like fries? Do you like nachos? Do you like Nacho Fries?

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are back!

Taco Bell said the Nacho Fries are the chain’s number one best-selling limited-time offer.

The Nacho Fries are “coated in bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm nacho cheese sauce.”

The item is available by itself for $1.39 and in a $5 box featured with a beefy 5-layer burrito, a crunchy taco, and a medium fountain drink.

The fries also come in a loaded taco-style, “smothered in a layer of warm nacho cheese sauce, reduced fat sour cream and savory seasoned beef.”

Taco Bell said the item is available at participating locations.

The chain announced the return of Nacho Fries via a Manga comic that follows a young woman named Rei who protects “the world and what it holds dear: Nacho Fries.”

Click here to see the whole comic.