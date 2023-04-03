NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville students protested during a walk-out Monday, one week to the day after six people were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills last week.

Organizers called for students to walk out of their classes Monday at 10:13 a.m. and head to the Capitol for action on gun violence in Tennessee.

March for Our Lives, a nonprofit group advocating for action on gun violence formed after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, called for Nashville students to walk out of their classrooms to “demand gun safety” of their legislators.

After the walk out, students, parents, and other supporters gathered at the Tennessee Capitol to protest.

Students carried signs and read a list of the names of those killed in The Covenant School shooting one week ago.

Speakers addressed the crowd from a podium before it moved into the Capitol building.

The crowd is expected to remain at Legislative Plaza until the session begins at 5 p.m.