Nelson-Atkins reopens after closing for months due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been nearly six months since the Nelson-Atkins Museum was packed with guests.

The famed art attraction reopened its doors on Sept. 12, after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You’ll still be able to see works by Claude Monet Vincent Van Gogh, however, some things have changed.

Attendance is still free, but people are asked to reserve tickets. People can choose a day and time, then order tickers online or by phone. Tickets also will be available at the information desk in Bloch Lobby.

The number of guests in the museum and galleries are limited, and directional signage will be placed throughout the museum to help guide visitors.



Employees and volunteers are also monitoring their temperatures before the start of each shift.

Nelson-Atkins CEO Julian Zugazagoitia says they are excited to welcome guests back to the museum.

“Whether you want to come and reflect on the present and what is going on in your life or escape to a landscape or a foreign land, you can come into the second floor and go to India or walk through the palaces in china,” Nelson-Atkins CEO Julian Zugazagoitia said.

“And just sometimes the human power is the possibility of escaping your everyday life or reflecting your everyday life. There is no way to see a museum. It is really up to you to come and enjoy it in whatever way.”

You can find more information and reserve a time here.