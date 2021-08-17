New Girl Scouts Cookie flavor in 2022

Girl Scouts announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area.

ST. LOUIS, MO – A new Girl Scout cookie is joining the line-up in 2022.

The new cookie, named Adventurefuls, will feature a brownie-like cookie with a caramel flavored creme and a touch of sea salt. Girl Scouts across the nation will offer these new cookies alongside tenured favorites such as Thin Mints and Samoas.

The proceeds for these new cookies will aid Girl Scouts as they explore new adventures. These adventures allow them to explore areas that they would want to enter in the future, such as STEM. The continued support of local communities will allow these young Girls Scouts to explore and learn more.

