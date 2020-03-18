1  of  3
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Officials have canceled the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival over coronavirus concerns.
 
Officials said Tuesday in making the announcement that the eight-day music festival was expected to feature international artists such as the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and The Who as well as hundreds of local musicians.
 
The festival is one of the major tourist events in the New Orleans area. It attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the two extended weekends during which it is held.

