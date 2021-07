LONDON – Britain’s Prince George is celebrating his 8th birthday Thursday.

To mark the occasion, his parents released a new photo of their eldest son. Keeping with tradition, the photo was snapped by his mother Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge who has a passion for photography.

This July 2021 photo issued by Kensington Palace on Wednesday July 21, 2021, shows Prince George whose eighth birthday is on Thursday July 22, 2021, in Norfolk, England. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

The photo was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, the family’s residence outside London.