New social media site SpaceHey is a nostalgic nod to the early 2000s

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old German developer has replicated one of the original, most popular social media networks from the early 2000s.

At a glance, SpaceHey looks like a nostalgic nod to the former MySpace site that allowed users to connect with friends and create custom profiles with photos, music and glitter graphics, blogs, bulletins, and more.

SpaceHey lets users add custom HTML and CSS code to their profiles “to give you all the freedom you need to make your Profile truly your Space on the web,” according to its website.

Although this social media site is not affiliated with MySpace, the developer brought back some retro features, including profile layouts, bulletins, blogs, forums, instant messages, among others.

The creator of SpaceHey is named An, who founded a software start-up company with his sister called tibush labs, according to its website.

The new social media network claims to have no algorithms, no tracking, and no personalized ads.

“Feeds on SpaceHey are chronological and there is no suggested content begging for your attention. You decide what you want to share and what content you’d like to view,” the website states.