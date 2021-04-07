Stimulus check? Another batch of payments sent

A photo of the economic stimulus check that was sent to US citizens during the covid-19/coronavirus quarantine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When will the next round of stimulus payments be sent out? The Internal Revenue Service says that the fourth batch of checks from the third stimulus package will be sent to 25 million more people.

This brings the total amount sent to Americans so far to $372 billion. There are 156 million people who have gotten a payment since March 12.

The payments began processing on April 2 and have an official payment date of this Friday, April 7. Some people with direct deposits will get their payments sooner.

Many of the stimulus checks are going to social security beneficiaries who didn’t file a 2020 or 2019 tax return. Stimulus checks to non-filer VA beneficiaries will be sent on April 14.

The latest round of stimulus provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers the plus-up, or supplemental payments, to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

“These ‘plus-up’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations,” the IRS said in a statement announcing the payments.

No action is needed by most people to obtain this round of Economic Impact Payments. Just use the IRS Get My Payment tool to see if your payment has been scheduled. VA beneficiary payment information will be available this weekend.