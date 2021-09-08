NXIVM sex cult co-founder sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A former nurse who co-founded and once ran the cult-like NXIVM group has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Nancy Salzman must also pay a $150,000 fine. She has agreed to forfeit more than $500,000 in cash, several properties, and a Steinway grand piano.

Speaking in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday, the 67-year-old said she fell under NXIVM leader Keith Rainere’s spell when they started working together 20 years ago and that she started rationalizing and overlooking the wrongdoing she saw around her.

She offered an apology to everyone she’s hurt and said, “I don’t know that I can ever forgive myself.”

