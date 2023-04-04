NEW YORK (WPIX) — Celebrities, protesters, and supporters clashed at a Manhattan rally for former President Donald Trump Tuesday morning, forcing the NYPD to escort staunch Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) out of the event minutes after she arrived.

Greene briefly addressed the crowd on a loudspeaker before officers ushered the Georgia politician through a wild crowd at Collect Pond Park on Leonard Street near Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan less than 10 minutes after she arrived at the rally.

“Loser, loser,” a crowd could be heard yelling at Greene as cops shuffled her to safety.

Greene announced she was making an appearance at the pro-Trump rally on Monday ahead of the former president’s arraignment, prompting Trump detractors to make an appearance, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Jamal Bowman. Congressman George Santos was also met by jeers at the event. The embattled Republican said he was there to support Trump.

“As many supporters as he can get. I showed up,” Santos said.

The NYPD set up barriers separating the clashing crowds of protesters and Trump supporters. But some skirmishes couldn’t be prevented, including a confrontation between a sage-burning Trump supporter and a Daily Show comedian.

The former president was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection to a six-figure payment made in 2016 to allegedly hide an extramarital affair. Trump called the charges “political persecution” and has denied any wrongdoing as well as the extramarital affair.