Officers take man into custody after hours long standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed man has been taken into custody safely after an hours long standoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

The man was arrested peacefully around 6:20 p.m., according to Kansas City Police spokesman David Jackson.

The standoff began around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning when a man who was armed with a gun showed up to Arrowhead Stadium and began firing shots at employees.

Nobody was injured and the man was contained in the southeast parking lot of the complex until he was arrested.

Kansas City police have not released a motive for the standoff, but said the man was suffering a mental health crisis.

The Kansas City Royals are scheduled to play tonight at Kauffman Stadium with the first pitch beginning at 6:35 p.m.