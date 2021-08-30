Ohio interstate shooting was ‘like the movies,’ victim says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who survived a shooting on Interstate 71 in Ohio Saturday described the surreal scene as he remembers it.

WCMH spoke with the man and agreed not to share his name. He said he was driving on the interstate behind the same vehicle for about two or three miles when a passenger in the vehicle started firing at him. The man said there was no argument or altercation that preceded the shots being fired.

“It was basically like the movies, man,” he said. “You don’t see that type of stuff – somebody hanging half body out of a car just shooting, especially when again there was no altercation, no back and forth.”

The man said he quickly pulled to the side of the interstate where he realized his shoulder had been grazed by a bullet.

“I thought it was probably just glass at first, but the bullet actually grazed my shoulder,” he said.

According to the police report, six spent shell casings and one bullet fragment were recovered as evidence.

A police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.