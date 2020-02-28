Ohio man accused of coercing teen to perform sex act with baby

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio man faces charges after investigators say he contacted a teen to get nude pictures and coerced the teen to perform a sex act on a baby.

According to a criminal complaint, a Farmdale resident reported to police in July that they believed a 16-year-old relative had sexually assaulted their infant child.

An investigation was initiated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office which revealed that the teen had been contacted in July 2019 by 25-year-old Andrew Strickland through a friend request on Facebook.

The teen told investigators that Strickland requested nude photos, and he wanted the teen to perform a sex act on a horse or on a child who was pictured on the teen’s Facebook page.

The teen provided pictures to Strickland of random people on the internet but did perform the sex act on the child for fear that Strickland would harm the teen or the teen’s family, according to the complaint.

The sex act on the child happened inside a camper while at a horse show in Clark County, Ohio, and it was recorded on a phone and shared with Strickland, according to the complaint.

The baby’s parent reported getting a copy of the video after another family member said that Strickland sent them the video.

A search was conducted of Strickland’s home in Youngstown where he lives with his wife, mother, stepfather and child, and records were subpoenaed from T-Mobile and Facebook.

Strickland told investigators that he created several Facebook profiles to elude authorities, and at one point, he worried that his wife and mother would find out, according to the complaint.

Strickland is facing charges of sexual exploitation of children.

The case is being investigated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, The Ohio Bureau of Investigation’s Crimes Against Children and the FBI’s Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force.