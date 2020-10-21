Ohio police suspend officer caught on video dragging teen

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio police officer who was captured on video dragging a teenager has been suspended from his department.

The incident was recorded by a witness on October 12 in Mansfield, Ohio, about 80 miles southwest of Cleveland.

According to the police investigation of the incident, Officer Jordan Moore dragged a minor for several feet while the teen was handcuffed.

In a press release, Chief of Police Keith Porch says the teen was not given a warning to comply and was not resisting arrest. The chief says Moore violated police department rules regarding the treatment of persons in custody.

“There was no immediate need or emergency for Officer Moore to take the action of dragging his arrestee,” the statement from Chief Porch said.

The officer will be suspended through January 11, 2021. He’s also be required to undergo additional training.

Police did not say what charges the teen is facing or why he was put in handcuffs.