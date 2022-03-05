Olathe East HS shooting suspect arrested

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe East High School student who police say brought a gun to campus and shot an administrator and school resource officer on Friday is under arrest. Jaylon Elmore, 18, was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11 on Friday night.

He’s currently being held on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder; no bond is listed in online jail records. He hasn’t been formally charged yet and will likely face two counts of attempted first-degree murder when he’s arraigned. Both men he’s suspected of shooting suffered serious injuries but were released from the hospital on Friday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Police say Elmore shot SRO Erik Clark and assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel after sources tell FOX4 the student was called to the office area over suspicions he had a gun.

Clark returned fire, injuring the student, and disarming him. He then called dispatch to report the shooting all while applying a tourniquet to himself.

“From the principal’s office at Olathe East,” the officer radioed to dispatchers. “I’m applying a tourniquet to myself. Suspect’s I believe been shot. Principal’s been shot.”

The Olathe Police Department credited Clark for ensuring the situation didn’t get worse. No other students or faculty were hurt.

“There was a lot of people crying and kind of panicking,” Olathe East student Joe Zinnn told FOX4 in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“It was kind of a hectic scene for a little bit, but eventually everybody calmed down after we realized nobody died.”

After the initial chaos of the shooting passed, focus turned to reuniting students with their parents, who shared the terror of living through the incident, and relief that their kids were okay.

“Honestly I got a text from my son that said, ‘If I get shot today, I love you,’” parent Cory Stone said.

“I was so happy I started crying when she got off the bus. I about jumped up on her,” mom Keicia Stillman said.

The Olathe community rallied around East, with student sections honoring the Hawks during basketball games on Friday night.

This is a developing story FOX4 continues to follow. We’ll have more during weekend newscasts and will release more about the case against Elmore as he appears in court.