Operation Christmas Drop delivering aid to the south Pacific

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Operation Christmas Drop started on December 6 to deliver food, tools, and clothing to more than 55 remote islands in the southeastern Pacific ocean. The annual real-world humanitarian mission was turned into a Netflix movie in 2020 and has gained many fans around the globe.

The week-long international effort brings together troops from the US and partner nations to execute low-cost, low-altitude training airdrops. They will be delivering aid to 22,000 residents across the remote islands in the region.

