Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list revealed

The holiday shopping season will be ramping up soon and if you are still making your list Oprah may be able to help. The media mogul is out with the 2021 list of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

There are 100 gifts on the list and Oprah says she hopes they will surprise and delight your loved ones. Oprah’s gifts are also presented by Amazon.

The gifts are divided into 10 categories with prices ranging from $12 for eyeshadow to $2,295 for a live outdoor reality rower. There are even some writing gifts created by Oprah herself.

Here are the 10 categories with highlights of some of the gifts: