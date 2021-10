Halloween travel is turning scary for those with American Airlines flights.

Bad weather and staff shortages have caused over 1,400 flight cancellations this weekend, including 480 cancellations Sunday.



The airline says the issues started with severe winds in northern Texas causing pilots and flight crews to be grounded.

American says starting Monday more than 600 new flight attendants will be hired along with another 1,800 which were put on leave when the pandemic hit.