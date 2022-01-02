Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

  • Stewart Richey Electrical employees and other utility workers and city crews help clear debris and put up a large tarp at Thornton Furniture on Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday's storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
  • Debris from Thornton Furniture in Bowling Green, Ky., is strewn about after a storm Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
  • Kentucky Transportation Cabinet utility crews check on the stoplights hanging over the intersection of Cave Mill Road and Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday's storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.

The same system also brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana. The town’s mayor told a televisions station that 280 people gathered in a storm shelter during the worst of the weather.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday, which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

