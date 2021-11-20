Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon causes active-shooter scare

Travelers inside Atlanta’s airport took to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after a weapon accidentally discharged inside the airport.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Travelers had initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter.

“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.” The airport later said the weapon was discharged in a security screening area.

Officials gave an all-clear and normal operations began to resume around 3:30 p.m, about two hours after the weapon was discharged, according to a Twitter update shared to ATL’s official account.

Travelers inside the airport took to Twitter in the moments immediately after the incident, sharing photos and video of the resulting commotion.

One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that were knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of Delta terminal” after people heard shots.

Active shooter near our gate in terminal T at #ATLairport. We’ve been evacuated to the tarmac. Scariest experience ever pic.twitter.com/yf7URtVSYl — gaby (@gabyw14) November 20, 2021

Bruh this is going on right now at the Atlanta airport!!! pic.twitter.com/fA3QwszuRn — JamariJonesATL (@JamariJones_ATL) November 20, 2021

I’m at the Atlanta airport. I was waiting for tram below the escalators after security. There was yelling and people rushing down the escalator from the security area. Then rumors of an active shooter. Train came, we all got on. That’s what I know. Terminal is peaceful. — Eva Witesman (@evawitesman) November 20, 2021

Just ran in a stampede out of delta terminal. Supposedly active shooter. My family is safe in cell phone lot. I heard shots and then people were running. I helped a woman get up. America. #atlairport — Matthew Schwartz (@beebooba) November 20, 2021

Atlanta airport employee Shantoria deserves a *major* raise for letting my husband and I jump in her car and driving us to safety amid total (what we thought was) active shooter chaos. Hundreds of panicked people screaming and running. Thank you, Shantoria. pic.twitter.com/gnJoKJUYA5 — Stephanie Withers (@SteffSez) November 20, 2021

Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.