Paris Hilton wants you to ‘be an icon’ in the kitchen

Years after her reality-TV debut made her a household name, Paris Hilton has solidly rebranded herself. She’s a mom to her first son, Phoenix, born this year. And even though Netflix canceled her cooking show, “Cooking With Paris,” after just one season, she’s still passionate about her kitchen creations and her belief that anyone can cook.

That seems to be the mentality behind her kitchen collection at Walmart. The “Be An Icon” collection is extremely Paris — all pink and branded with her signature catchphrase from her reality TV days: “That’s hot.” But reviews say it’s also pretty solid quality — the cookware pieces are lightweight with a non-toxic, ceramic nonstick coating that makes it easy to both cook and clean up.

The line features more than just cookware, though — you can get a 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, Microwave Popcorn Popper or even a Mini Refrigerator, all in Paris’ signature pink shade. That is, if you shop when the line is restocked. The “Be An Icon” collection sells out frequently, so you’ll have to get your timing right to get your hands on some of these items.

‘Be An Icon’ with these iconic pieces from Paris Hilton’s cookware collection

Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

This set includes a heart-shaped knife block fully stocked with a chef’s knife, santoku knife, paring knife, utility knife, four steak knives and kitchen shears.

Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set with Heart Shaped Lid Knobs

This 10-piece cookware set is the perfect starter kit for your kitchen. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with a glass lid, 4.3-quart Dutch oven with a glass lid and pan protectors for stacking and storing your set scratch-free.

Paris Hilton Electric Frother

Level up your morning coffee, tea or matcha with this pink milk frother — batteries included. In just seconds, it creates the perfect foam to top your drink out of whatever type of milk you prefer.

Paris Hilton Microwave Popcorn Popper

This microwave popcorn popper is the easiest way to enjoy popcorn at home without the need for butter or oil. Simply add kernels and pop in the microwave — it’s that easy!

Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Heart Fry Pan Skillet

This fry pan features four heart-shaped compartments so you can put a fun twist on eggs, pancakes or anything else you cook up.

Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge

This mini fridge can store drinks or beauty supplies — and for extra versatility, it can work as either a cooler or a warmer.

Paris Hilton 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Removable Handle

This 40-ounce tumbler is perfect for taking your favorite drinks on the go. It’s insulated to keep them at the perfect temperature, and the removable handle gives you a convenient option for carrying it with ease.

Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker

This French press might be the cutest way you can make your morning brew. Made in Paris’ signature pink, it also features a temperature-safe glass heart cutout so you can check on the strength and status of your coffee.

Paris Hilton 6-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set with Bamboo Reversible Cutting Board

This set includes all you need for prepping meals: a reversible bamboo cutting board, kitchen shears, a paring knife with blade cover and a santoku knife with blade cover.

Paris Hilton “That’s Hot” 16oz Ceramic Coffee Mug and Electric Milk Frother Set

This two-piece set includes the pink milk frother, but also comes with a Paris-themed mug emblazoned with her signature catchphrase: “That’s hot.”

Paris Hilton Electric Mug Warmer

Keep your coffee and tea at the perfect temperature by resting it on this mug warmer — a heated coaster that will make sure you never have another drink go cold before you can finish it.

