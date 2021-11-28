Passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spirit Airlines passenger who assaulted multiple flight attendants, punching one and pulling another’s hair, was restrained by others on board with zip-ties and charged with public intoxication Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police received a call Saturday evening around 7 p.m. from the airline regarding a disruptive passenger on a flight arriving at Nashville BNA International Airport. Upon arriving at the gate, Spirit Airlines’ flight crew informed officers that a female passenger had punched a flight attendant and pulled another’s hair.

The passenger was identified as 42-year-old Amanda Henry, who according to an affidavit, was publicly intoxicated. Police described Henry’s eyes as bloodshot and said she had a scent of alcohol so strong that they could smell it while attempting to carry her off the aircraft.

According to police, during the woman’s unruly rampage another passenger on the flight attempted to restrain her by tying her feet with zip-ties. Once the zip-tie restraints were removed, police said Henry was unable to walk on her own and had to receive assistance from officers who she screamed expletives at.

While in the patrol car, officers stated Henry said, “shoot me” several times while stiffening her legs against the vehicle’s door.

Henry was charged with public intoxication.

Spirit Airlines said flight crew did not wish to press charges against Henry. The airline also issued the following statement:

“Law enforcement officers met Spirit Airlines flight NK222 after arriving in Nashville from Fort Lauderdale and removed a passenger for unruly behavior. We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights. Thank you to our Guests who assisted our crew and local law enforcement for their assistance. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”