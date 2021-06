WASHINGTON, D.C. — A pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Washington, D.C. area this morning. Officials there say all lanes of I-295 in both directions are blocked and causing big delays.

WTTG in Washington, D.C. is reporting four people suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized.

Hazmat units are also on the scene for a diesel fuel leak caused by the collapse.

Road Closure. DC-295 NB/SB north of Benning Avenue. NE DC. All lanes are blocked in both directions due to a reported pedestrian bridge collapse. NB delays are approximately 3 miles, SB delays are approximately 1.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 23, 2021