Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A campaign bus carrying Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor accident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, reported the Washington Times.

Pence was uninjured in what was being called a “minor fender bender.” He was transferred from the bus to a limo.

Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a sharp curve when it side-swiped the front fender of a dump truck, said a pool reporter traveling with him.

Shortly after the motorcade was moving again, two police escorts on motorcycles apparently went down in another accident, according to the Hill.

The motorcade resumed a few minutes later.

After the accident, Pence tweeted his gratitude to law enforcement, saying, “Thank you for all you do!”

Pence was scheduled to host a “Cops for Trump” event Thursday in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He tweeted upon landing that he was “thrilled to be here to support our incredible law enforcement officers!”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News