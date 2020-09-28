Pennsylvania hospital hosts inpatient wedding

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – It’s a love story – in the midst of a pandemic.

Anna Potosky and Mike Potosky tied the knot at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, after having to put their wedding plans.

“He’s the strongest man I’ve ever knew,” Anna said weeping as she spoke about her husband’s current health conditions.

Mike Potosky was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

“I didn’t think that we would be able to get married after he got sick,” said Anna.

According to communication officials at Guthrie, the couple had been together for 22 years before being married last Friday.

When Mike’s health continued to decline and he was admitted to the hospital, the couple decided not to wait any longer.

Anna said, “Mike was determined. He was going to marry me and that was that.” He talked about it enough until the right person heard about it and the staff here helped get it all together, and here we are. We got married today!” She added, “It’s the promise that we’ve always held for each other. I love him, he’s the love of my life and I want to spend the rest of my life with him.”

“Mike was so worried about not being able to fulfill this promise to Anna. I began to think, why can’t we have a wedding here, on the unit, where he can be supported by our team, with the medical and technical support that he needs?” said Dr. Patricia Fogelman, Medical Director, Palliative Medicine, at Guthrie.

“Everyone was so gracious and so kind to donate decorations and other items to help transform this hospital space into something magical and it was a great honor to be able to help this couple plan for their happily ever after,” said Michele Varano, Coordinator, Volunteer, and Support Services at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

“I’m so very proud of the work that we do to make these special moments happen for our patients. From the attention at the bedside, to carefully listening to our patient’s goals and getting the right people involved to make those dreams a reality. I think this moment captures how Palliative Medicine at Guthrie is about helping our patients live well and making their quality of life the best it can be,” said Dr. Fogelman.

“I guess he just kept carrying on in there about having to marry Anna, I’ve gotta marry Anna,” said Anna after describing that her now husband, Mike, insisted on marrying her.

“It seemed to be a life or death thing for Mike he was absolutely positively going to make me his wife one way o r the other. I guess it was what he wanted to do before he died,” said Anna.

For a video of the ceremony, click here.