SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Chicago became the target for Republican politicians this week in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

After the shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott pointed to Chicago as an example of stricter gun laws not working. Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey called the city a “hell hole.”

Democratic Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago) joined Capitol Connection to discuss the attacks on his city and future gun control measures progressives are pushing for in Illinois.