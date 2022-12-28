PORTER, Ind. (WXIN) — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

Several Good Samaritans had already attempted to free the goose but without any luck, DNR said.

Photos provided by DNR





In order to assist the animal and prevent further risk to the public, the conservation officers called in volunteer firefighters from Porter who made quick work of safely removing the goose from the frozen beach.

DNR said the bird was then transferred to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian facility for treatment.

DNR thanked the public for notifying its conservation officers and helping ensure the goose was freed.