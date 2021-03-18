Pictures: Tom Cruise selling Colorado home for 39.5 million

TELLURIDE, Co. – A home that actor Tom Cruise had built in 1994 with privacy in mind is now for sale. The 320-acre property is listed for $39.5 million.

The custom-built home features seven bedrooms and nine baths. It also has a three-car garage, two fireplaces, and a fitness center. The guest house has three bedrooms.

Related Content Existing home sales rise in 2020 to highest in 14 years

The Denver Post reports that Cruise tried to sell the home for $59 million seven years ago. But, it was never publicly listed. The housing market is much stronger today and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International says he is confident that the home will sell in the next three months.

A spokeswoman for Cruise did not respond to the FOX Business request for comment on his reasons for selling. The listing agents said they believed the actor hadn’t used the house in quite some time.

The pandemic has upended the housing market. Many people are choosing to live in more exotic locations after virtual work has become more common. The listing agent believes this may be a motivating factor in selling this home and others like it.