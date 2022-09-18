RENO, Nev. (KTXL) — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon during activities related to the Reno Air Races, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Air Racing Association.

The sheriff’s office said it is responding to an “Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road,” according to a tweet sent out a little after 4:00 p.m. local time.

The area is near the Reno-Stead Airport, about 17 miles northwest of Reno.

The Reno Air Racing Association said that the incident happened during the Jet Gold Race and that only one plane was involved.

Due to the incident, “the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event,” the association said in a tweet.

Video shared by KRNV shows two airplanes flying, one above the other, when the lower airplane approaches the ground, sparking a fire and continuing to tumble along the ground.

According to KRNV, the video was streaming on the Reno Air Racing Association’s Youtube page.

The condition of the crew aboard the plane is unknown at this time. The Washoe Sheriff has asked people to avoid the area of the 13000 block of Red Rock Road.

The races were part of the Stihl National Championship Air Races and Air Show, which took place from September 14 to 18.