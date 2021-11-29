Police find family of mystery boy found wandering alone on Baltimore street

(WFLA) — Police said they have identified the parents or guardians of a boy who was found wandering alone on the streets of Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday.

Police said the boy, who appears to be around 3 to 4 years old, was spotted wandering in a residential area on the city’s east side around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and that he didn’t know his name or age.

“When officers arrived at the location, they spoke with a concerned citizen who stated that he saw a 3 to a 4-year-old child walking in the street by himself,” police said on Facebook Sunday. “The child doesn’t know where he lives or his name.”

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for a medical assessment and appeared to be in good condition.

Days after police asked for the public’s help in identifying the boy’s parents or guardian, they said someone had come forward.

“Please cancel the lookout for this little guy’s parents/guardian,” police said on Facebook. “The have been located and are communicating with Child Protective Services.”

Further information was not immediately available.