Police: Homicide of Alabama 3-year-old disguised as hot car death

National

by: Jess Grotjahn and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama police are investigating the homicide of a child they say was made to look like a hot car death.

On August 12, Florence Police officers responded to the North Alabama Medical Center about the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner.

It was initially reported and believed that Kaiden’s death was possibly due to heat exposure.

Detectives have since confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not related to any type of injury caused by heat exposure.

Based on the evidence and statements made, detectives now consider this to be an active homicide investigation.

Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.

Police said they cannot provide any further information at this time but are asking for the assistance of community members.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News