A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year.

Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, 2021, at Elevate Trampoline Park, 4800 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to arrest affidavits.

At the time, Ferraraccio was the store manager there, and had her own personal office with locked-door access. Inside her office was a closet that had a drop safe, arrest affidavits say. She was the only person in the area with keys to the safe.

Six different deposits of currency with a total of $3,828.08 were missing from the safe. Ferraraccio “was observed counting currency then entering the closet area with the money then exiting the closet empty handed,” affidavits say.

She claimed she deposited the currency in the bank, but the bank confirmed the deposits did not occur, affidavits say.

Ferraraccio’s “ever-changing comments regarding excuses why the deposits at the bank were not completed shows mistrust and deflect from the currency being gone,” affidavits say. She “claimed not knowing which bank location she deposited the currency, went to a department store to buy printer paper so she did not have time to deposit the currency in the bank and having a toothache, to list a few,” affidavits say.

The store owner confronted her, and asked for the currency to be returned without any police involvement “in which the defendant denied any wrong doing,” affidavits say.

Ferraraccio “stopped arriving to work, kept the keys to the business and did not pick up her final paycheck,” affidavits say. “All of these factors show a totality of circumstances and clues which lead to the probable cause and request of a warrant,” affidavits say.

“It is believed the defendant entered the closet with the currency then hid it on her person,” affidavits say. She “did intend to deprive the store of the currency without depositing it in the bank as she was supposed to have done,” affidavits say.

Ferraraccio, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a total of $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 18 in Scott County Court.