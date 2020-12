NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has released video of the explosion from downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The video was captured on an MNPD camera located at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street, just feet from where the RV exploded.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020